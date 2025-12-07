Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 876,606 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,606 shares during the period. Macy’s makes up 2.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $86,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Macy’s by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. The trade was a 42.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 2.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 43.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

