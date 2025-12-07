Head to Head Comparison: Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Geely Automobile pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bridgestone pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bridgestone pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Geely Automobile and Bridgestone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridgestone 1 0 0 1 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $33.41 billion 0.74 $2.31 billion N/A N/A Bridgestone $29.30 billion 1.05 $1.88 billion $1.35 16.70

This table compares Geely Automobile and Bridgestone”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgestone.

Volatility and Risk

Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgestone has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Geely Automobile and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

