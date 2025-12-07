Reviewing 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3M and Jardine Matheson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get 3M alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 1 2 8 0 2.64 Jardine Matheson 0 0 0 2 4.00

3M currently has a consensus target price of $176.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Jardine Matheson.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 13.70% 98.47% 11.05% Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares 3M and Jardine Matheson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3M has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 3M pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. 3M is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3M and Jardine Matheson”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $24.58 billion 3.62 $4.17 billion $6.26 26.76 Jardine Matheson $35.78 billion 0.56 -$468.00 million N/A N/A

3M has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jardine Matheson.

Summary

3M beats Jardine Matheson on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers automotive and transport services, as well as invests in, develops, and manages residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also operates 7-Eleven, IKEA, and other retailing business, as well as Pizza Hut and KFC franchise restaurants; and invests in and manages hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as engages in construction and energy, infrastructure and logistics, and information technology businesses. In addition, the company sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores. Further, it engages in the automotive dealerships business. Additionally, the company invests in digital business, such as Halodoc, a healthtech online ecosystem; Sayurbox, an e-commerce grocery platform; Paxel, a technology-based logistics business; and OLX, a used car platform. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.