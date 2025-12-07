Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Receives C$14.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VHI shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

Shares of TSE VHI opened at C$9.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.23. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$14.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.59 million, a P/E ratio of 240.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.04 million for the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

