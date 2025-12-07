Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Intuitive Machines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,931,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,919.84. The trade was a 5.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 180.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

LUNR opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

