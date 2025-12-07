Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:LEG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.38%.Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

