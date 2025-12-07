DocGo Inc. $DCGO Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in DocGo by 60.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 52.2% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 2,878,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 987,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 793,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 325,760 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). DocGo had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DocGo from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded DocGo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

