Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK Stock Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 264.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $38.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STOK

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $114,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,469.32. This represents a 15.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 8,785 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $274,882.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 15,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,663.61. This trade represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 164,758 shares of company stock worth $4,575,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.