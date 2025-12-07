Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 841.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,339 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 68,636.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 168,622 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 269.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 44,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 44.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Super Group has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

Super Group (SGHC) ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGHC. Wall Street Zen raised Super Group (SGHC) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

