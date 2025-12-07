JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,677,000. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,414,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,000,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 783,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

BCRX stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 19,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $151,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,891.40. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,680 shares of company stock worth $1,164,401. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

