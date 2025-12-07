Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 10,727.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 23.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,009.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

HOV opened at $103.74 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

