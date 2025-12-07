Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,805 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GRAIL by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GRAIL by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in GRAIL during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GRAIL by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GRAIL by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Get GRAIL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GRAIL from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

GRAIL Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $100.98 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In other news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,102,485.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $501,409.14. Following the sale, the president directly owned 381,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,312,894.18. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,888. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRAIL Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.