JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,222,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 396,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 125,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PDM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:PDM opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

