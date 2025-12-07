Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 371.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Polaris by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Polaris by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Polaris by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

PII stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.13%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

