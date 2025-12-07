JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

ICL Group Trading Up 0.1%

ICL stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.