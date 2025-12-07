Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $9,929,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.2%

BCO stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.39. Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 93.16%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

