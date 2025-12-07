iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $18.20.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
