JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGLB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.