Insider Selling: Energy One (ASX:EOL) Insider Sells A$5,379,643.50 in Stock

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ferrier sold 326,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$16.50, for a total value of A$5,379,643.50.

Energy One Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Energy One alerts:

About Energy One

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Energy One Limited provides various software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in the Australasia, and Europe. The company offers enFlow, a tool for automating and managing business processes, and for integrating systems; EnergyOffer, a bidding, offering, dispatch, and logistics solution; EOT that offers front, middle, and backoffice solutions; NemSight, a real time presentation and historical analysis tool, which offers screens displaying live prices, demand, constraints, generation, bidstacks, and temperatures; and pypIT, a gas pipeline contracts management and scheduling platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.