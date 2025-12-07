Insider Selling: Energy One (ASX:EOL) Insider Sells A$5,379,643.50 in Stock

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ferrier sold 326,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$16.50, for a total value of A$5,379,643.50.
Energy One Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Energy One
