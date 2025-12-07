Insider Selling: ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $3,320,000.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fuping Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACM Research alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Fuping Chen sold 20,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $661,200.00.

ACM Research Trading Up 1.4%

ACMR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ACM Research by 462.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,993,000 after buying an additional 2,059,405 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $21,134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,640,000 after acquiring an additional 549,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,428,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACMR

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.