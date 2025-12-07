Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 77,527 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 77,527 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $9,343,554.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,474.96. The trade was a 59.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 3,307 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $385,959.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.45.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

