JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 150,216 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 78.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.29 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

