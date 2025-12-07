Jeffrey Et Al Gendell Sells 34,507 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 34,507 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.69, for a total value of $14,447,735.83. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,742,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,947,731.83. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $428.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.49. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.51 and a 1-year high of $442.93.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $291,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of IES by 52.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in IES during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IES by 71.6% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IESC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

