Jeffrey Et Al Gendell Sells 34,507 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 34,507 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.69, for a total value of $14,447,735.83. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,742,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,947,731.83. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IES Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $428.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.49. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.51 and a 1-year high of $442.93.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on IESC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on IESC
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.