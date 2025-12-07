JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 512,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $16,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Seadrill by 254.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seadrill by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Seadrill by 679.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Seadrill by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDRL. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seadrill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Seadrill stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Seadrill Limited has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

