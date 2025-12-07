JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 164,130 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4%

AKR stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

