JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.19 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.