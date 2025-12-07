James Litinsky Sells 385,000 Shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.6%

MP Materials stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.56 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 168.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

