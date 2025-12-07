Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $182.41 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,949,931 shares of company stock worth $531,605,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

