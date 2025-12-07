Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $185.73 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $185,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $3,721,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,292.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $488,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.06 and a 12-month high of $223.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.