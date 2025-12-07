Bollard Group LLC Takes Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. $SLDB

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 361,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 373.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,640,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294,450 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,729,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 4,981,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO David T. Howton sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $25,202.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,159.88. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 10,808 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $55,228.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,892.68. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,819 shares of company stock valued at $134,396 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLDB stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.97. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

