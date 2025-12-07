Comparing JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL)

Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nature Wood Group and JELD-WEN”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.91 -$8.73 million N/A N/A JELD-WEN $3.78 billion 0.06 -$189.02 million ($7.48) -0.35

Nature Wood Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JELD-WEN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nature Wood Group and JELD-WEN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 JELD-WEN 3 6 0 0 1.67

JELD-WEN has a consensus price target of $4.18, suggesting a potential upside of 60.16%. Given JELD-WEN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nature Wood Group and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A JELD-WEN -19.28% -13.54% -2.31%

Risk and Volatility

Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature Wood Group beats JELD-WEN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as trim boards, glasses, hardware and locks, window screens, and molded door skins, as well as miscellaneous installation and other services. The company sells its products under the JELD-WEN, AuraLast, MiraTEC, Extira, LaCANTINA, MMI Door, Karona, ImpactGard, JW, Aurora, IWP, True BLU, ABS, Siteline, National Door, Low-Friction Glider, Hydrolock, VPI, AURALINE, FINISHIELD, MILLENNIUM, TRUFIT, EPICVUE, EVELIN, Swedoor, Dooria, DANA, Mattiovi, Zargag, Alupan, Domoferm, Kellpax, and HSE brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, retail home centers, and building product dealers, as well as homebuilders, contractors, and consumers. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

