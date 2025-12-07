15,685 Shares in Stride, Inc. $LRN Acquired by California First Leasing Corp

California First Leasing Corp bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.03. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
