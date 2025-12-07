15,685 Shares in Stride, Inc. $LRN Acquired by California First Leasing Corp

California First Leasing Corp bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.03. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stride

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.