Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,359 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 7.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,134,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,434 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,758,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,594,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

YMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE:YMM opened at $11.51 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

