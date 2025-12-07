Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

