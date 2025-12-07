ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $131,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 344.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 47,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $2,126,945.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,382.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $898.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.37 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

