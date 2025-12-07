JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $15,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 131.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $70,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 119,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a current ratio of 14.99.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.42%.The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.03 million. Analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

