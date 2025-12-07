JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 160.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1,576.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,287,803 shares in the company, valued at $107,956,525.49. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $31,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,281,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,877,703.68. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,929 shares of company stock worth $2,386,674. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGO stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

