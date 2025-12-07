NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,386,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $98,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 84.10%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

