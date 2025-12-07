Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 679,691 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises about 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $205,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 89.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,280,000 after purchasing an additional 747,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,669,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,055,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,271,000 after buying an additional 347,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED opened at $91.09 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.30%.Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 516,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,399,650. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,630. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

