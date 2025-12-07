News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the quarter. News makes up 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $165,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in News by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of News by 661.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Stock Up 1.6%
News stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
