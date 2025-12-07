News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the quarter. News makes up 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $165,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 12,084.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in News by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of News by 661.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. News’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

