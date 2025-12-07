California First Leasing Corp Purchases 860 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

California First Leasing Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.9% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,001.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $906.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $718.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,528 shares of company stock valued at $26,463,984 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.