California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,225,447 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $277,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,341,511,000 after buying an additional 802,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $1,246,316,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

