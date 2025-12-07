California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 373,367 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 373,367 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $674,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after buying an additional 675,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $330.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average is $315.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The firm has a market cap of $299.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

