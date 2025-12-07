California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,412,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237,796 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $435,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

