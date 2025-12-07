California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 39,896,037 JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF $JPHY

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,896,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,144,000. JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 1.00% of JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,822,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BATS JPHY opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70. JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

About JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF

The JPMorgan Active High Yield ETF (JPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of high yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund exclusively selects USD-denominated securities while maintaining a weighted average portfolio maturity of three to ten years.

