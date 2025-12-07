Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 296,407 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,407 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

CGUS stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

