Continental General Insurance Co. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Citizens, Inc. $CIA

Continental General Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 431,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Citizens accounts for 0.4% of Continental General Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 118.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 558,840 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citizens by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 598,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 117,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 4.40%.The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens

Citizens Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.