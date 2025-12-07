Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $37,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,569,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,171,000 after acquiring an additional 477,188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,106,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,327,000 after purchasing an additional 461,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,058,000 after buying an additional 819,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

