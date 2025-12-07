Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 53,493 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after buying an additional 1,238,294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,658,000 after buying an additional 1,443,440 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,349,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,012,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 30.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 225,920 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno acquired 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $177.02 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

