Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 426,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 224.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,548 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $25,996,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,845,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $7,736,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $6,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $652.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.25 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

